Bangladesh facing uphill battle against Australia

Tamim Iqbal continued his brilliant batting form but Bangladesh had it all to do after setting Australia a modest target of 183 for victory in Group A of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim hit 128 in Bangladesh's opening loss to England last week and the opener starred again, falling just short of another century with an impressive 95 at the Oval.

But Bangladesh's total was the lowest first-innings score of the tournament so far and it may be that only the weather, forecasted to worsen, can prevent Australia securing their first victory of the campaign.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of their attack with four for 29, including the all-important scalp of Tamim, but Adam Zampa also played his part with a timely two for 13.

Australia endured frustration in their opening encounter after their match against New Zealand was washed out while Bangladesh's defeat to England means they need a win here to keep any hopes of qualification alive.

Bangladesh elected to bat and their supporters, whose superior numbers formed a sea of green in the stands, burst into life when Tamim flicked one off his pads for the game's first boundary.

A bright start, however, was checked when Soumya Sarkar (three) edged Josh Hazlewood behind and Tamim was fortunate not to follow when two mistimed pulls both flew upward but landed safe.

Instead, it was Imrul Kayes (six) that was next to fall, slapping Pat Cummins' wide delivery into the hands of Aaron Finch at point before the potentially destructive Mushfiqur Rahim was pinned lbw by Moises Henriques on nine. Replays suggested Rahim had actually nicked the ball into his pad but mysteriously he chose not to review.

For a while, Bangladesh became bogged down and Australia should have capitalised when Shakib Al Hasan edged to point, only for the usually reliable Glenn Maxwell to put down the catch.

The momentum instantly swung again as Tamim responded with a six and two fours before sealing his own half-century in the 24th over, with his side 90 for three.

Tamim was now in full flow and twice in succession he danced down the wicket to launch Travis Head high and clear of the boundary for six.

But again, his partner was less secure and in the same 30th over, Head trapped Al Hasan lbw on 29 to leave Bangladesh 122 for four.

Steve Smith brought Zampa into his attack and the move paid dividends, the spinner seeing off Sabbir Rahman and then Mahmudullah, both for eight.

The crucial scalp was still to come, however, as Tamim finally fell five runs short of his 100 after top-edging Starc to long leg, where a scrambling Hazlewood took the catch.

The floodgates opened, Starc bowling both Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain for his third wicket in four balls and then finally Mehedi Hasan Miraz to wrap up the innings in the 45th over.

Source: PA

