 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Bangladesh authorities increase security after Australia team bus incident

05 September 2017 09:24

Bangladesh authorities have increased security after a window on Australia's team bus was broken, Cricket Australia has announced.

No injuries were reported after what is believed to be a small rock was thrown at a window as Australia travelled back to their hotel following day one of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Australia called off their tour of Bangladesh in 2015 due to concerns over player safety after a security threat, but are happy with the procedures in place this time around despite the recent incident.

"En route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident," Cricket Australia security manager Sean Carroll said.

"Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone.

"Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route.

"To date we have been happy with the security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident."

Source: PA

