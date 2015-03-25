Ballance to see hand surgeon and is England third Test doubt

Gary Ballance's availability for the third Investec Test at The Oval appears in significant doubt as England determine the extent of his finger injury.

Ballance was hit on the left index finger by Morne Morkel in the second innings of England's defeat against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

He will see a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday evening, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Ballance did not initially think he had broken his finger and, after treatment on the field, was able to resume his innings.

If he is unfit for the third match of four in an Investec series level at 1-1, uncapped batsmen Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan will be among those who could be named when England announce their squad at the end of this week.

Source: PA

