Ballance due to have x-ray on injured finger

Gary Ballance is set to have an x-ray on his left index finger after taking a blow from a Morne Morkel short ball in the second Investec Test.

The England number three needed treatment on the pitch during England's second-innings 133 all out against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Ballance was then able to resume his innings but could make little difference to England's fortunes as they slid to defeat by 340 runs in a series therefore level at 1-1 with two to play.

He is due to have the injury x-rayed on Monday evening.

Source: PA

