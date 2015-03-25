 
Ball happy after a performance to cherish

06 June 2017 07:11

England seamer Jake Ball described it as "a great feeling" after an 87-run win against New Zealand ensured they became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Joe Root 's 64 and an unbeaten 61 from Jos Buttler guided England to a total of 310 all out in Cardiff.

Luke Ronchi's middle stump was knocked back by Ball in the first over of the reply, and once Kane Williamson edged Mark Wood behind for 87 the Black Caps never looked like staging a successful chase.

Liam Plunkett took four for 55 as New Zealand were bundled out for 223.

"It was about trying to put it in the right area and hopefully something will happen," Ball told Sky Sports 2.

The Nottinghamshire quick had conceded 82 runs in the victory over Bangladesh at the Oval, but delivered two maidens en route to figures of two for 31 on Tuesday.

"I think that's one-day cricket - you have to be prepared to go round the park now and again and cherish these days when you come off with decent figures," he added.

"It's a great feeling - obviously we've got one more game against the Aussies and it would be nice to beat them and go unbeaten in the group stage."

Source: PA

