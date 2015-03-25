 
Back issue continues to trouble Roland-Jones

20 September 2017 10:53

England seamer Toby Roland-Jones was unable to take the field for the start of day two in Middlesex's Specsavers Division One County Championship match at home to Lancashire.

Roland-Jones had to leave the field mid-over at Lord's on Tuesday with an apparent back problem, having taken two wickets.

Middlesex were hoping he would be fit to return on the resumption, but then shortly before start-of-play announced via Twitter that he would not do so.

A short update on the club's official account read: "ROJO LATEST: @tobyrj21 will not take to the field this morning as he is still feeling stiffness after pulling up yesterday evening."

Roland-Jones has impressed in his maiden Test summer, taking 17 wickets in four matches against South Africa and West Indies.

England are expected to announce their squad towards the end of next week for this winter's Ashes, and 29-year-old Roland-Jones has made himself an obvious inclusion if fit.

Source: PA

