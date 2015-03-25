 
Australia v England - Story of the match

27 November 2017 06:24

England's 10-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test was confirmed in little more than an hour as Australia knocked off the 56 runs still needed on the final morning at the Gabba.

David Warner (87no) and Cameron Bancroft (82no) took their opening stand to an unbroken 173, eclipsing the target England were able to set with more than two sessions to spare.

A decidedly one-sided outcome here was not an entirely true reflection of an opening contest which ebbed and flowed through the first two-and-a-half days.

Since then, however, Australia have been on an uncompromising victory surge thanks largely to their captain Steve Smith's epic 141 not out as he near single-handedly hauled them into a first-innings lead of 26 runs.

England under a cloud on and off the pitch

Reports of an incident in a Perth bar four weeks ago, in which Jonny Bairstow may or may not have headbutted Australia opener Cameron Bancroft, have not made England's outlook any easier. The ramifications are unclear, depending which pundit or source is most trusted.

Shot of the day

Bancroft, on debut here, did plenty to prove he has suffered no distractions - including with a crisp off-drive off Jake Ball for a four which hastened the end on the final morning.

Stat of the day

1-0 - . and counting. England have not won in their last eight attempts in Brisbane, so hopes were not high. But if they could somehow have stopped Australia getting off to their usual flier here, it would have sown much-needed belief in the tourists' campaign.

Mixed emotions at the Gabba

Australia had a win to celebrate, but the thoughts of several players were inevitably also with the late Phillip Hughes, on the third anniversary of their former team-mate's death after a blow to the neck from a short ball while batting.

Tweet of the day

"Brilliant Australia #ashes2017 for an apparent "worst side ever" you should be very proud to go 1 up in the series. You beauty!!" - Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398).

What next?

England can only hope to bounce back with the pink ball in Adelaide next weekend.

Source: PA

