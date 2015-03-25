Australia unlikely to pick full pace quartet against New Zealand - Steve Smith

Captain Steve Smith says Australia are unlikely to let their full pace quartet loose against New Zealand in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood represent the fastest, most imposing seam unit in the competition and they are well fancied to wreak havoc in the tournament.

But Smith admits Australia are looking to balance the side with an all-rounder - John Hastings or Marcus Stoinis - meaning one of the strike bowlers will be receiving an unwanted knock on the door on Friday morning.

"I don't think we'll end up going with the four big quicks," said Smith.

"They're all fit and bowling well and ready to go. It's hard always to fit four big, fast bowlers into one lineup b ut it's great that we've certainly got those options there now.

"We've got a couple of options there as all-rounders. You know, Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions."

Competition for bowling places has led to some lively training sessions for Smith and his fellow batsmen and he hopes that will put them in good stead in the tournament proper.

"It's very challenging in the nets, particularly if there's a little bit in the wicket. It 's been a great challenge for our batters. It's always nice facing those kind of guys and being challenged.

"So everyone's a little bit quicker in the nets as well. So when you get out in the middle, things seem a little bit easier, and hopefully it shows when we bat."

The 27-year-old also addressed the ongoing pay dispute with Cricket Australia, which could yet affect the Ashes if no accord is reached between players and board.

The issue got minimal air-time, though, with Smith focused only on the job at hand.

"We know that the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) is handling everything back home. And for us, our focus is on this tournament, and it needs to be, because we're coming up against some good opposition. It's a very cut-throat tournament. And you need to be switched on the whole time."

As is so often the case, New Zealand go into a global tournament with their well-rehearsed 'dark horses' tag firmly in place. The Black Caps have a long and proud tradition of upsetting better-fancied opponents but are once-again tipped less strongly than hosts England and their trans-Tasman rivals, despite beating Australia 2-0 in a bilateral series earlier this year.

"We have played each other a lot, and we are fairly familiar with each other but teams are always trying to do (things) slightly different," he said. "F or us it's trying to attack it as best we can. You come into these one-off clashes, they are very different, perhaps just being involved in a series.

"And you never know, there might be the odd curveball at times that people try. We're usually involved in series, and you kind of get into the games and hopefully improve throughout. Tomorrow's a one-off fixture in tournament cricket, and it's important that we start strong."

New Zealand expect batsman Tom Latham to be fit for selection despite concerns over a foot injury.

Source: PA

