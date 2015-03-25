Australia under orders to be vigilant as security becomes priority

Australia are under orders to be vigilant as security becomes a priority for all Champions Trophy teams, but Steve Smith knows they must leave those concerns off the pitch against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Smith's men practised as scheduled at the ground on Sunday morning, barely 12 hours after the terror attack at nearby London Bridge killed seven people and injured a further 48.

The International Cricket Council has released a statement confirming enhanced security measures would continue to be reviewed "in line with the threat levels".

Smith also began his pre-match press conference with a prepared statement.

"Like the rest of the world, the Australian cricket team is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred here in London last night," he said.

"Our thoughts are with everyone that was directly involved, and their loved ones as well.

"Everyone on the Australian cricket team is accounted for, and . the security at this time involving the ICC are happy that we continue to progress through this tournament."

To do that, after their rainy no-result against New Zealand at Edgbaston, victory over Bangladesh appears essential.

It will be a challenge for all, though, to concentrate on the cricket at a time when England has suffered two major terror attacks in under two weeks.

"You never want to see that happening around the world - particularly when we're so close to the events that happened last night," added Smith.

"We've been briefed by our security team this morning, and they are comfortable with where security is at.

"For us, it's about just being diligent with everything that we do and continuing the tournament as usual."

All competing teams were quickly put in lock-down at their hotels on Saturday night.

"Guys were a little bit concerned at the time, and didn't really know what to do," said the Australia captain.

"So Frank, our security guy, just made sure we remained in the hotel and stayed nice and safe.

"I think everyone was on the phone letting their loved ones back home know that everyone was okay with everyone involved (in) our team."

When Australia's campaign resumes on Monday, Smith hopes his bowlers will prove they have heeded his criticism of their efforts in Birmingham - and from the way they have responded in practice, he believes they will.

"They were pretty fiery in the nets today . I copped quite a few short ones," he said.

"Maybe they are listening - which is good."

Bangladesh lost the tournament's opening match to England at the same venue on Thursday, despite a century from Tamim Iqbal, and cannot afford a second defeat.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.