Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Bangladesh series with side strain

Australia have suffered a major blow with the news that key paceman Josh Hazlewood has suffered a side strain.

The 26-year-old will miss the rest of the Test series with Bangladesh and the upcoming one-day internationals against India with the problem, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

Hazlewood clutched his left side after bowling the opening ball of his second over on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

He left the field for medical treatment before receiving the news he will miss the second and final match in Chittagong, which will end his run of 22 consecutive Test appearances, as well as the five-match ODI series with India that follows.

Hazlewood is the latest Australia fast bowler to suffer injury leading into the Ashes later this year, after Mitchell Starc (foot) and James Pattinson (back) also missed the Bangladesh tour.

Source: PA

