Australia focus remains on England clash amid pay row, says captain Smith

Steve Smith has dismissed any suggestion that Australia may be put off their game in the must-win Champions Trophy fixture against England by the ongoing pay dispute with their employers.

Smith's vice-captain David Warner has been vociferous on several occasions about the players' steadfast refusal to back down on the details of a new memorandum of understanding for a payment model with Cricket Australia.

He even implied on Thursday that the governing body's negotiating tactics with the Australian Cricketers' Association may risk distracting their team, who have endured back-to-back no-results because of poor weather in this summer's global tournament and therefore have to beat the hosts at Edgbaston on Saturday to sneak into the semi-finals.

England are already through to the last four, and Smith knows his team cannot afford to be short of their best at a venue where they have a miserable record of no victory in 12 often rain-wrecked matches across the formats since 2001.

Asked about the potential distraction of the contract stand-off, he said: "We're not worried about that at all.

"We know the ACA is handling that back home.

"For us, it's about concentrating on this tournament - and tomorrow is a big game for everyone in this group.

"I think the players have been really united through everything that's going on with the MoU back home."

The stakes are too high on the pitch for Smith to contemplate any loss of concentration.

He added: "The Champions Trophy only comes around every four years, and it's the second biggest tournament after the World Cup, so we've got to be focused on that.

"It's a very cut-throat tournament with only three pool matches. So you've got to be switched on for each and every one of those, albeit we're only going to be getting through one potentially."

He is banking on his team raising their game when they most need to, as the World Cup holders so often have in the past.

"I hope so," he said.

"Obviously, it's a must-win match for us . essentially a quarter-final.

"That usually does bring out the best of the Australia cricket team in big tournaments. So let's hope that is the case tomorrow."

Australia will not be under-estimating opponents they easily beat at the 2015 World Cup and last faced in a one-day international series which narrowly went their way too later that same year.

"I think they've come a long way," Smith said of England.

"They've got some dangerous players that we're going to have to keep quiet.

"We're certainly going to have to be at our best if we're going to beat them."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.