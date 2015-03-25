Australia clash is litmus test for England Women

England head coach Mark Robinson sees Sunday's Women's World Cup encounter with Australia as a litmus test for his in-form team.

The hosts have won all three group games since being defeated by India in their opener and they now face the unbeaten Aussies at Bristol on Sunday hoping to continue their momentum.

Reigning champions Australia have been convincing victors in each of their four matches so far, and they dumped England out of the World T20 last year so Robinson knows his team are facing elite opponents.

"We need to play tough in big games to keep moving forward," he said at his press conference.

"It will be a great test to see how far we've come. We're playing the world's best - Australia are an outstanding team that have done really well over the last few years.

"They're the favourites for this competition. It's a great test to see how far we've come. Win or lose - we have a yardstick to see exactly where we are at this moment."

The Aussies have concerns over the fitness of their captain Meg Lanning, whose half century in that T20 semi-final victory over England proved pivotal.

Lanning is carrying a shoulder injury which forced her to miss the victory over Pakistan on Wednesday and she will be assessed prior to the toss.

Team-mate Megan Schutt said of a meeting with England: "It's the biggest rivalry there is in Australian cricket

"It's always a cracking game and that makes the rivalry that much better. You're always in the contest and never really out of the game."

Source: PA

