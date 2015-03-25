 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Australia Captain Steve Smith Keen To Play County Cricket

03 January 2018 04:45

Steve Smith's love for batting against English bowlers may one day entice him to venture back into county cricket.

Australia's Ashes-winning captain averages more than 150 and has hit 604 runs against the best attack England has to offer so far this winter.

At 28, he has many more years of run-plundering ahead of him - and as he prepared for the fifth and final Test on his home ground in Sydney, he was happy to ponder the prospect of a return to the English domestic summer.

A decade ago, Smith had the option of joining Surrey - but that would have meant giving up on his ambition to play for his native country in favour of his English-born mother's.

It was an option the then teenager never seriously considered.

Since then, he has played Twenty20 cricket for Worcestershire on an overseas contract and admits he could well be tempted back at some point, especially by the lure of the County Championship.

"I'd love to play some county cricket at some point in my career as well," said the world's number one batsman.

Recalling his contract offer from Surrey, after one 2nd XI match for Kent in 2007, he said: "I never had ambitions to play for England as such - I always wanted to play for Australia.

"At 18 years of age, it sounded like quite a fair amount of money to me. (But) I always knew I wanted to come back and play for New South Wales and for Australia and do my best there.

"It was a decision I had to make at the time, and I think I chose the right one."

He and Australia can have no cause for regret, this winter especially, although he admits the task of scoring a mountain of runs against England has just occasionally taken him out of his comfort zone.

Asked if it has been tiring at times, he said: "The other day (during the Melbourne Test) was, and I would say the Brisbane game was exhausting - the concentration I had to have for long periods of time.

"Perth was a bit different, because everything happened a bit quicker, and I was able to score quicker than I did in Melbourne and Brisbane.

"I was a little bit fatigued mentally, but a couple of days off and I was ready to go again."

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.