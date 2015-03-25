Australia captain Steve Smith allays fears of Ashes boycott

Steve Smith has distanced Australia from the possibility of taking strike action during the upcoming Ashes series if a dispute over pay is not settled soon.

David Warner issued the threat of a boycott last week in response to the ongoing deadlock in negotiations between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association.

Speaking on the subject for the first time, Smith wants a swift resolution to the issue but insists there has been no discussion of withdrawing players from the series against England.

"I saw David's comments. Of course we want to play in the Ashes and we want everything to go really well there, it's just about making sure the guys finalise a deal and then everything will be fine," said Smith.

"There's nothing from us saying that we don't want to play, we certainly want to be playing in the Ashes. Hopefully they'll get things resolved soon and everything will be back to normal."

Australia's ICC Champions Trophy campaign opens against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday week and Smith admits winning the tournament would strengthen his team's position.

"If we win the Champions Trophy, that would be really good for the playing group," Smith said.

"We're sticking really strong together and we're backing what the ACA is doing back home.

"The ACA are working really hard with CA to get the right deal. I'm sure in time they'll get that and everything will be OK.

"There are a few things going on back home, but for us it's about focusing on the job at hand and that's competing in the Champions Trophy.

"These big tournaments only come around every couple of years and you want to win them. We're very much focused on that."

Hosts England have been installed as Champions Trophy favourites, with Australia close behind in second.

"England are a very good side and are obviously playing at home. They have some match-winners in their line-up, but a lot of the other teams are very good as well," Smith said.

"South Africa have a world class team, India have a world class team, and there are a few others as well who on their day can play good cricket. It's a strong competition."

Source: PA

