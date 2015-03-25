 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Australia batsman Aaron Finch tweets photo of smashed team bus window

10 October 2017 10:54

A rock was thrown at Australia's team bus after Tuesday's Twenty20 victory in India and smashed a window, batsman Aaron Finch appears to have revealed.

Following the tourists' comfortable eight-wicket win in Guwahati that levelled the three-match series at 1-1, Australia's Finch posted a message on Twitter which featured an image of a smashed bus window.

It was accompanied by the words: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

It was retweeted by Finch's team-mate David Warner, who opened the batting for Australia alongside him during the match.

Press Association Sport has contacted Cricket Australia for comment.

Jason Behrendorff took four wickets as India were bowled out for 118 before an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 109 from Moises Henriques (62no) and Travis Head (48no) helped Australia coast to victory. The series concludes on Friday in Hyderabad.

Just prior to his tweet about the team bus, Finch posted a message which said: "Brilliant performance tonight Australia!! @Mozzie21 @travishead34 & JDorff5 were exceptional! Being (sic) on the decider in Hyderabad!!"

Cricket Australia said on its website there were no injuries but "the Australian players were understandably shaken up by the incident".

It was only last month that a window on Australia's team bus was broken in Bangladesh, believed to be caused by a small rock or stone being thrown at the vehicle.

The incident happened as Australia travelled back to their hotel following day one of the second Test in Chittagong.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.