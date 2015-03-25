 
Ashwin shines with bat and ball as India dominate in Colombo

04 August 2017 01:08

India took complete control of the second Test against Sri Lanka as Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with bat and ball on day two in Colombo.

Centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on day one put the tourists in command and there was no real let-up on Friday as India ran up a mammoth 622 for nine declared before reducing their opponents to 50 for two at stumps.

Resuming on 344 for three, India lost Pujara (133) after adding just six runs to their tally, but Ashwin (54) came to the crease and made a solid half-century.

Before Ashwin's dismissal by Rangana Herath, who took four for 154, the impressive Rahane (132) was stumped off the bowling of Malinda Pushpakumara, who claimed his first Test victim.

Hardik Pandya added a quickfire 20, Wriddhiman Saha put together a solid 67 and Mohammed Shami smashed his way to 19 from just eight balls - including two sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out) was also in fine form but the all-rounder was unable to better his top Test score of 90 before the tourists declared after tea, leaving Sri Lanka a tricky 20 overs to negotiate before the close.

The hosts suffered an almost immediate setback as opener Upul Tharanga was dismissed for a duck by Ashwin in just the second over.

The off-spinner then claimed his second scalp, snaring Sri Lanka's other opener Dimuth Karunaratne for 25 to leave the home side reeling on 33 for two.

Sri Lanka managed to avoid anymore setbacks before the close, but India's lead of 572 runs leaves them well placed to wrap up the three-match series with a Test to spare.

Source: PA

