Ashwin and Sharma put India in control against Sri Lanka

25 November 2017 06:54

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for 205 on the opening day of the second Test in Nagpur.

India had reached 11 for one at the close, after KL Rahul fell for just seven.

It was the hosts' spinners, however, who made the major impact with Sri Lanka losing six wickets in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne had earlier made 51 and c aptain Dinesh Chandimal also added a half-century with 57, but there was not enough support from the lower order.

Sharma, who had trapped Karunaratne lbw after lunch, finished with three for 37, while Ashwin produced an impressive spell of four for 67, including the key wicket of Chandimal, which was given on review.

Source: PA

