Ashwin and Shami combine to skittle Sri Lanka

14 August 2017 01:23

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami combined to skittle Sri Lanka on the third day of the final Test as India wrapped up a 3-0 whitewash in Kandy.

The hosts started the day following on at 19 for one and mustered only token resistance as they finished all out for 181, defeated by an innings and 171 runs.

Ashwin pocketed four for 68 as he held down an end, with Shami chiming in with three for 32.

Sri Lanka looked set for an even heftier defeat when an early clatter of wickets left them 39 for four, Dimuth Karunaratne becoming Ashwin's first scalp while Malinda Pushpakumara and Kusal Mendis proved unable to keep out Shami.

What followed was a slight upturn in competitiveness as captain Dinesh Chandimal (36) and Angelo Mathews (35) successfully lasted through to lunch.

Chandimal fell first, caught at bat-pad off Kuldeep Yadav, and Mathews gave himself no chance against lbw when sweeping Ashwin off middle stump.

That left the baton for Niroshan Dickwella and, although he carved out a top score of 41, the lower order could not linger and matters came to a hasty conclusion before tea.

