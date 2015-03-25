Ashton Agar to make Australia Test comeback in Bangladesh

Ashton Agar will feature in his first Test since the 2013 Ashes when an ill-prepared Australia begin their first series against Bangladesh in more than a decade in Dhaka on Sunday.

Agar was a surprise inclusion to face England four years ago and memorably marked his debut with an innings of 98 from number 11 at Trent Bridge.

It is his more stronger bowling suit that sees him included this time on a pitch that is expected to be conducive to spin.

The 23-year-old slow left armer forms part of a three-pronged spin attack alongside Nathan Lyon and Glenn Maxwell, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood the only two pace options.

"I think he's come a long way over the last year particularly," captain Steve Smith said of Agar in quotes on www.cricket.com.au.

"He's been bowling very well in the nets. His lengths have been exceptional so if he can get those right in the game I'm sure he'll have a big impact for us.

"(The pitch is) pretty dry underneath. I dare say it'll be pretty slow and take some spin, particularly as the game goes on."

Smith will drop a place in the batting order from three to four as Usman Khawaja also returns for Australia in their first match since the controversial pay dispute between the governing body and players' union that, at one point, threatened to see this tour scrapped.

Australia go into the first Test - and only their fifth against Bangladesh - at the Shere Bangla National Stadium under-cooked after their only tour match in Fatullah was washed out.

Such is the paucity of matches between this pair, the likes of captain Mushfiqur Rahim and venerated all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have never before faced Australia with a red ball.

Shakib said on the eve of his 50th Test in quotes on the Bangladesh Cricket Board website: "It's an interesting thing that their current team didn't play Tests with us. So they will give more priority here. It's exciting to play Tests with a nation like Australia who value Test cricket on a different level."

Source: PA

