 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ashton Agar out of Australia's ODI tour to India with broken finger

25 September 2017 04:54

Ashton Agar will miss the remainder of Australia's one-day international series in India due to a fractured finger.

The spinner fractured the little finger on his right hand while attempting to prevent a boundary during Sunday's defeat in Indore which handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Agar will now return home, with surgery possible, and is a doubt for the start of the Australia's domestic summer.

"Following the conclusion of the match he went for x-rays, which have confirmed a fracture of the finger," team doctor Richard Saw told Cricket Australia's official website.

"He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."

The injury comes as a blow to Agar, especially with the Ashes taking place later this year, after the 23-year-old regained his place in both Australia's Test and ODI teams in India.

Source: PA

