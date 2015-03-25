 
Ashes day two - story of the match

24 November 2017 08:24

The Ashes delivered on its pre-series hype as Australia captain Steve Smith edged an epic battle of will and skill with England's bowlers on an absorbing second day at the Gabba.

Joe Root's men did themselves no favours when they lost three wickets for four runs, and their last six for 56, after a stand of 83 between Dawid Malan (56) and Moeen Ali en route to an apparently under-par 302 all out.

But they responded in the field by sticking to their captain's effective plans with sustained, accurate spells, until Smith (64 not out) emerged from the home pack to revitalise his team from 76 for four to 165 without further loss at the close in an unbroken stand with Australia's returning number six Shaun Marsh.

Top juggling

Malan needed a couple of separate clutches to make sure he helped send the dangerous David Warner back well under par. On such moments Tests, and even series, can be won at lost. At the very least, Malan could rightly breathe mighty relief that he had kept England in the reckoning here.

Shot of the day

Not that many of the sell-out crowd were in time to see it. But when Moeen plonked Josh Hazlewood over mid-off for four in the second over of the morning, a new tone was set - briefly.

Smith the stumbling block

At times, the Australia captain's quirky fidgets and unconventional technique make him look like an apprentice still trying to piece together how to bat from a manual he picked up somewhere. As the maxim goes, though, it is not how but how many - and once again it was Smith, with his pedigree as one of the most productive batsmen in the world, who stood in England's way.

Stat of the day

103.88 - David Warner's average in this corresponding Test in his last eight innings against all opponents, dating back to England's fraught 2013-14 visit. They got him for a heavily restrained 26 this time.

Tweet of the day

"Couldn't have happened to a nicer man. I'm so upset for him" @GeoffreyBoycott enjoying the wicket of @davidwarner31 - Test Match Special's official feed of the former England opener's commentary after Warner's dismissal.

What next?

More twists and turns in a contest that looks too close to call yet, and certainly more so than many predicted beforehand.

