 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed put Pakistan on course for victory in second Test

09 October 2017 07:54

Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed put on an unbroken partnership of 149 to haul Pakistan back into contention in their day/night second Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan were staring at a 2-0 series defeat after they lost their opening five wickets for just 52 runs on day four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lankan spinner Dilruwan Perera claimed three wickets inside 10 deliveries of the twilight session to put the visitors in the box seat.

First he dismissed Haris Sohail for 10, before taking the wicket of opener Shan Masood (21) and then Mohammad Azam for a duck, two balls later.

But Shafiq (86no) and captain Ahmed (57no) got Pakistan's second innings back on track in the night session with a fantastic partnership to leave the hosts requiring just 119 runs to square the series.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.