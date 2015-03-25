Anya Shrubsole becomes first woman to win MCC/BBC Spirit of Cricket award

Anya Shrubsole has won this year's Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for her sporting reaction to England Women's World Cup semi-final win.

Shrubsole hit the winning runs with two balls remaining in a tense clash with South Africa and was quick to console opposing captain Dane van Niekerk.

It brought back memories of Andrew Flintoff comforting Australia's Brett Lee during the 2005 Ashes and made Shrubsole, who went on to take six for 46 in the final as England beat India to lift the trophy, the first woman to win the award.

The prize was created in honour of BBC Test Match Special commentator Martin-Jenkins after his death in 2013 and has been jointly presented by the BBC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) every year since.

BBC Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford said: "Anya demonstrated the true spirit of cricket by thinking about the feelings of an opponent even in a moment of dramatic victory."

Source: PA

