 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Anya Shrubsole becomes first woman to win MCC/BBC Spirit of Cricket award

10 September 2017 07:24

Anya Shrubsole has won this year's Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for her sporting reaction to England Women's World Cup semi-final win.

Shrubsole hit the winning runs with two balls remaining in a tense clash with South Africa and was quick to console opposing captain Dane van Niekerk.

It brought back memories of Andrew Flintoff comforting Australia's Brett Lee during the 2005 Ashes and made Shrubsole, who went on to take six for 46 in the final as England beat India to lift the trophy, the first woman to win the award.

The prize was created in honour of BBC Test Match Special commentator Martin-Jenkins after his death in 2013 and has been jointly presented by the BBC and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) every year since.

BBC Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford said: "Anya demonstrated the true spirit of cricket by thinking about the feelings of an opponent even in a moment of dramatic victory."

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.