Andy Flower hopes World XI tour helps international cricket return to Pakistan

Former England coach Andy Flower believes a World XI tour could be an "incredibly important" moment on the road to Pakistan hosting international cricket once more.

Only Zimbabwe and Afghanistan have toured Pakistan since 2009, when a deadly terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus brought an abrupt end to their Test series.

But they will take a big step towards reintegration with Flower next month set to coach a side made up of current or former internationals - including ex-England all-rounder Paul Collingwood - in three Twenty20s in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The matches on September 12, 13 and 15 will be played under lights against Pakistan for the Independence Cup, a series that has been supported by the International Cricket Council.

"It's incredibly important to take international cricket back for the future of Pakistan cricket, for the Pakistani cricket-loving public and for the country itself," Flower told the Daily Telegraph.

"Cricket is its national sport. I have personally experienced the passion with which it is played and supported. This is just the start of a safe and steady and perhaps slow resumption of cricket to Pakistan.

"The ICC recognises that each member nation should be hosting international cricket but there have been good reasons why that has not been the case recently in Pakistan.

"But if this can be part of that resumption in a safe and steady way, then it is an excellent project to be part of."

Flower is satisfied with the levels of security that will be afforded to the players and officials - likely to be similar to the presidential levels provided for the Pakistan Super League final at the same venue earlier this year.

Then, England internationals Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan played in the fixture which passed off without any security incidents.

Flower added: "The security plan is robust and has been very carefully audited. I think everyone understands the risks but are comfortable and trusting of the people that are running the security.

"I think the spirit of the welcome from the Pakistan people will probably take them by surprise."

Source: PA

