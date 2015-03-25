 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Andrew White appointed Ireland's chair of national men's selectors

13 December 2017 03:53

Former Ireland all-rounder Andrew White has been appointed their chair of national men's selectors ahead of a historic next few months for the country.

Having been granted full member status by the International Cricket Council earlier this year, Ireland's first foray into Test cricket will be against Pakistan at Malahide next May.

And White, who featured in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups and earned 61 one-day and 18 Twenty20 international caps, will now oversee and work alongside the national selection panel.

The 37-year-old said: "Cricket Ireland is entering a challenging but hugely-exciting period in its history and I am looking forward to working closely with (coach) Graham Ford, his staff, selectors and those in the high-performance environment as we aim to meet the challenges head on."

Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth said White's part-time role will also see him "travel on selected tours and have key input into selection when away".

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.