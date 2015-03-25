Andrew Tye misses out on Gloucestershire return following shoulder surgery

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye will miss out on a second NatWest Blast summer with Gloucestershire because of an injury suffered at the Indian Premier League.

Gloucestershire announced on Thursday that Tye will not be back this season after hurting his shoulder during his IPL campaign with Gujarat Lions.

Coach Richard Dawson said: "Andrew went home to Australia and had surgery and now he's got to rehab his shoulder so that he can come back to full fitness.

"It's disappointing for us because he performed well last year, and for him because he was doing well in the IPL. We obviously wish him a speedy recovery."

Gloucestershire, who have yet to decide whether they can find an overseas replacement for Tye, will also be minus left-arm seamer David Payne for at least another week as he recovers from a hernia operation.

Source: PA

