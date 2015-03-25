 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Andrew Tye misses out on Gloucestershire return following shoulder surgery

18 May 2017 10:24

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye will miss out on a second NatWest Blast summer with Gloucestershire because of an injury suffered at the Indian Premier League.

Gloucestershire announced on Thursday that Tye will not be back this season after hurting his shoulder during his IPL campaign with Gujarat Lions.

Coach Richard Dawson said: "Andrew went home to Australia and had surgery and now he's got to rehab his shoulder so that he can come back to full fitness.

"It's disappointing for us because he performed well last year, and for him because he was doing well in the IPL. We obviously wish him a speedy recovery."

Gloucestershire, who have yet to decide whether they can find an overseas replacement for Tye, will also be minus left-arm seamer David Payne for at least another week as he recovers from a hernia operation.

Source: PA

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.