Andrew Strauss says IPL experience worth the injury risk for England stars

Andrew Strauss insists benefits outweigh the injury risks when England make prize assets such as Ben Stokes available for the Indian Premier League.

Stokes returned from his Â£1.7million stint with Rising Pune Supergiant to hit a match-winning hundred as England clinched the Royal London Series at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

The all-rounder was able to bowl only five overs in two matches against South Africa, however, and was then rested in Monday's seven-wicket defeat at Lord's with a knee injury which has so far seen him undergo two sets of scans over the past week to try to identify its cause.

Chris Woakes, also just back from the IPL, sat out both Southampton and Lord's because of tightness in a thigh muscle - although he and Stokes, along with Moeen Ali (groin), are expected to be back to face Bangladesh in England's Champions Trophy opener at the Oval on Thursday.

England and Wales Cricket Board director Strauss concedes it is an occupational hazard that injury may strike players while away from national duty - but he believes the potential improvements they can make at the IPL make it a gamble worth taking.

"That is the slight risk you take when you make people available for a chunk of cricket that is outside the international schedule," he said.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the life generally, but on one hand you weigh up the potential risk and on the other you ask what they can potentially gain from that experience."

England supporters might be tempted to see things differently if one of their team's best players ended up missing a major engagement.

That, however, will not be the case this time.

"Thankfully I don't think any of those injuries are of massive concern at this stage," added Strauss.

He confirmed too that England's policy change this year, allowing several of their best players to take part in the IPL, will not necessarily be repeated at the start of each summer.

England's schedule will dictate the annual decision - and Strauss does not expect anyone to be playing Twenty20s in India when they would otherwise be on Test duty.

"I think that's unlikely," he said.

"When you get to the stage where you're missing Test matches to play in IPL that sends out a very strong message about where your priorities are - and I would be uncomfortable with that."

In the bigger picture, England will continue to judge availability in the IPL or, for example, Australia's Big Bash, carefully.

"It's not an easy one to navigate our way through," said Strauss.

"I think the players who have gone over (to India this year) and played a number of games have benefited massively from the experience.

"(But) we've always got to balance that great opportunity for them with the schedules and workloads and the importance of us peaking for important series as an international team.

"We just need to keep looking at this on a year-by-year and case-by-case basis.

"When the opportunity is right for players to go - and when we feel they'll benefit from that experience - we'll try and make it possible."

In the more immediate term, England face an acid test of their collective white-ball improvement in the Champions Trophy - and Strauss is optimistic.

"We've match-winners from one to seven, so I think other teams will look at us and think they're up against dangerous opposition," he said.

"But one thing we do know about the Champions Trophy is that there's no margin for error.

"You can't afford any bad days, so you're a little bit in the lap of the gods."

England did have a bad day at Lord's, when they collapsed alarmingly to 20 for six under morning cloud cover.

Strauss, however, senses captain Eoin Morgan has overseen a successful and lasting reinvention since England's miserable 2015 World Cup campaign.

"He's done a phenomenal job," he continued.

"When you look at the transformation of the white-ball team, he's been front and centre in all the discussions and effectively leading by example in the middle both as captain and with the bat.

"He deserves immense credit.

"He knows - we all know - that it's one thing doing it in a bilateral series, and another doing it in a knockout or global event.

"When you're trying to play a high-tempo, more positive, aggressive style of play, at the back of your mind, you almost have to accept you're going to get it wrong now and again and you're going to have some bad days along the way."

Source: PA

