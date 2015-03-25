 
Andrew Strauss leaves Ashes tour after his wife was diagnosed with cancer

14 December 2017 04:54

Andrew Strauss will not be returning to Australia for the Ashes tour after his wife was diagnosed with cancer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday night.

The director of England cricket had been scheduled to miss the third Test in Perth due to other commitments and return for the fourth Test in Melbourne.

The England squad and management are aware of and fully supportive of Strauss' decision to stay at home and support his wife, Ruth, and his young family.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Andrew Strauss, Director of England cricket, will not return to The Ashes this winter.

"His wife, Ruth, has been diagnosed with cancer and is going through a series of medical tests before Christmas.

"His family need Andrew's full support at this time."

Strauss has been in his present position since May 2015.

The former England captain and opening batsman has spent much of the tour answering questions about the off-field behaviour of the tourists.

England trail 2-0 in the five-match series.

The third Test begins at the WACA on Thursday.

Source: PA

