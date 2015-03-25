 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Anderson facing extended lay-off with torn groin

23 May 2017 03:10

James Anderson is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the seamer has torn his groin.

The 34-year-old, England's leading Test wicket-taker with 467, collapsed in pain on Friday while bowling for Lancashire against Roses rivals Yorkshire.

He was unable to bowl for the remainder of the match but made a surprise appearance with the bat, making eight not out in seven deliveries at the end of the drawn encounter at Old Trafford.

Anderson will miss the return fixture at Headingley while the ECB's medical team attempt to determine how bad the injury is. The first Test of the summer is not until July 7 at Lord's, after the Champions Trophy, leaving plenty of rehabilitation time but it is not uncommon for such complaints to come with a six-week lay-off.

Lancashire have three further Championship fixtures before the first Test and Anderson would need to play at least one at full tilt to prove his conditioning to the selectors.

An ECB statement read: " A scan has confirmed that Lancashire and England seamer Jimmy Anderson has a tear to his right groin. He will be fully assessed on Wednesday by the ECB medical team to understand the extent of his injury.

"He will miss Lancashire's Specsavers County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Headingley commencing on Friday June 2."

Source: PA

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.