Analysis of England's one-day international totals since 2015 World Cup

England's total of 310 against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy meant they have scored at least 300 in exactly half of their one-day internationals since the 2015 World Cup.

In 46 matches sin ce their ignominious group-stage exit in Australia and New Zealand, Tuesday's effort was England's 23rd total of 300-plus.

Here, Press Association Sport's Tom White analyses England's efforts, and how those totals match up with the team's win-loss record.

:: Tuesday was England's 17th win in those games in which they have reached 300, with defeats in the other six.

:: In 29 wins, England's average total is 296.48. In 14 defeats, they average 264.50.

:: The 46 games also include one tie, in which England made 286 for eight against Sri Lanka at Trent Bridge, and two no-results due to rain. In the latter two games, England did not bat against Ireland in May 2015 and scored 16 for one in four overs against the Sri Lankans last June.

:: Captain Eoin Morgan's side have batted first in 24 of the 46 games in question, averaging 306.29 in those innings with 17 totals of 300 or more. That includes 13 in 15 wins, in which they have averaged a hefty 338.27, and another four in their nine defeats.

:: Just six of England's 300+ scores have come when chasing, with their average total actually lower in wins within those 22 games. They have four totals over 300 in 14 wins, averaging 251.71, and two in five defeats with an average of 285.20. They were also batting second in the tie with Sri Lanka and both no-results.

:: England's highest total since the World Cup is also the all-time record total in a one-day international, 444 for three against Pakistan last August. Alex Hales' 171 in that match is also the highest ODI score by an England batsman.

:: Their lowest completed innings in that time is 138, against Australia at Old Trafford in September 2015 to cost them a 3-2 series defeat. The only lower score on the list, outside of those no-results, is a successful chase of a meagre 127 to beat Ireland by seven wickets last month.

Source: PA

