All-rounder Rikki Clarke to return to Surrey at the end of the season

Warwickshire all-rounder Rikki Clarke will re-join Surrey on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who played two Tests for England in 2003 and made the last of his 20 one-day international appearances 11 years ago, came through the ranks at Surrey before leaving for Derbyshire in 2008.

Clarke joined Warwickshire in August 2008 and helped them win the County Championship in 2012, with the club also finishing as one-day and T20 champions during his nine-year spell at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire sport director A shley Giles said: "Rikki has been a great servant for the club and has enjoyed the most successful years of his career at Edgbaston, winning four domestic trophies across all formats.

"We thank him for his contribution to Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears over the last nine seasons and everyone at the club wishes him the very best in the remainder of his playing career with Surrey.

"We are very much in a transition period as we look to rebuild the squad to challenge across all formats. With Rikki's contract due to end, it provides a fantastic opportunity for our talented, young players to step up to the senior ranks and cement a place in the team, which we have seen recently in the NatWest T20 Blast."

Clarke added: "I've had nine very good years at Warwickshire and would like to thank everyone there - but I'm really excited to be coming home to Surrey.

"I would like to wish everyone at Edgbaston the very best for the future as I begin this next chapter in my career."

Source: PA

