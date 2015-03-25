All-rounder Cameron Delport extends his white-ball contract with Leicestershire

Cameron Delport has extended his white-ball contract with Leicestershire until the end of the 2019 season, the county have announced.

The South Africa-born all-rounder, 28, scored 243 runs at an average of 34.71 during the Foxes' Royal London One-Day Cup campaign and also contributed with bat and ball as Leicestershire beat Lancashire in their opening NatWest T20 Blast fixture last weekend.

Head coach Pierre de Bruyn said in a statement: "We are really excited that Cameron has signed an extension to his contract.

"He has been a match-winner for us with the bat in both in the 50-over and T20 format, offers us a good option with the ball, and is also a fine fielder."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.