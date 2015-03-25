Alex Hales knows Nottinghamshire have it tough at T20 Finals Day

Nottinghamshire are favourites with bookmakers to claim their second trophy of the season this weekend but opener Alex Hales believes they will "have to win it the hard way" after being paired with Hampshire in the NatWest T20 Blast semi-finals.

Having already lifted the Royal London One-Day Cup this year, Nottinghamshire will complete a clean sweep of domestic limited-overs competitions if they overcome Hampshire and then the winner of Glamorgan versus Birmingham Bears at Finals Day at a sell-out Edgbaston on Saturday.

While this is their second last-four appearance in a row, the Outlaws have never gone all the way in the sprint format and key to their hopes could be Hales, who has contributed 485 runs at an electric strike-rate of 206.38 - comfortably the highest among the leading run-scorers in this campaign.

But England's white-ball opener is not underestimating the threat of Hampshire and, in particular, the triumvirate of spinners Mason Crane, Liam Dawson and Shahid Afridi.

Hales told Nottinghamshire's official website: "I think Hampshire are the toughest team we could have played in my opinion. They have a great record and play well at Edgbaston, where their style of cricket suits a wicket there in early September.

"We have to put the yards in and have to be at our best if we are going to beat them. They have Shahid Afridi and Liam Dawson, as well as Mason Crane and a strong top order of batters, so if we want to win the trophy then we are going to have to win it the hard way."

Notts, who have England seamer Stuart Broad available, finished top of the North Group and then coasted to victory over Somerset to reach the semis.

But it was Hampshire, and in particular Afridi, who delivered the standout display in the quarter-finals.

The former Pakistan all-rounder belted a maiden T20 century in a hammering of Derbyshire to secure Hampshire's passage to Finals Day for the seventh time in eight years, which has included victories in 2010 and 2012.

The Notts-Hampshire tie will follow the opening game of the day, when Glamorgan will be up against it in Birmingham's backyard.

Glamorgan topped the South Group and crushed Leicestershire by nine wickets to guarantee their first appearance at Finals Day in 13 years while Birmingham edged out Surrey in a quarter-final thriller to ensure they would play in front of their own fans.

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram said: "We'll be focusing on that first game. The second one might be in the back of your mind but for me it's about making sure we do things right, enjoy the occasion and make sure we give ourselves a great chance to win that semi-final.

"From there it's a quick turnaround and hopefully that confidence you get from winning the first game kicks you through the rest of the day."

Birmingham have the bonus of England's bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes being made available for the first time in this competition.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.