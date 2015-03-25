Alex Hales describes 'incredible feeling' after leading Notts to victory

Alex Hales described leading Nottinghamshire to victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup final with an unbeaten 187 as one of the finest days of his career.

The England batsman's knock, off 167 balls, was the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's as the Outlaws beat Surrey by four wickets.

"It is as good as it gets," Hales told Sky Sports. "Incredible, a special feeling

"I thought the way we fought back with the ball after they got off to a good start was unbelievable, probably kept them just below par and then to go out and do that was a special feeling.

"It's right up there for me personally, particularly in such a massive game for the club. We had our backs against the walls so many times in this game and we still kept on fighting."

Hales' knock was supplemented by a half-century from captain Chris Read.

Read, who will retire at the end of the season, was delighted to pick up some silverware as he prepares to end his 20-year spell with Nottinghamshire.

"It's the icing on the cake from a long career," Read said. "We're halfway through a season and we've got a trophy in our hands so it's been a great start to my last season.

"I've always said, any day when you win a trophy is a great day and it's one that should be remembered for a long time and it should be cherished."

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Surrey posted 297 for nine, with Mark Stoneman scoring an unbeaten 144.

Surrey captain Gareth Batty admitted his side could have performed better and singled out Read and Hales for praise.

"It's a pretty bitter pill to swallow," Batty said. "But look, fair play to that team over there; Nottinghamshire were magnificent today.

"All 11 (Surrey players) could've been better. It's not about one incident, it's about the whole thing. We lose together, there's no one thing, no one person, it's the team that got it wrong, and a team that got it right so credit to Nottingham.

"(I'm) really chuffed for Chris Read, 20-odd years in the game and to finish on that is brilliant for him."

Speaking about Hales, Batty added: "He played beautifully. Hands up, he was the man that took it away from us and no complaints."

Source: PA

