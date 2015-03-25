 
Alastair Cook's Ashes struggles continue

05 December 2017 10:54

England opener Alastair Cook's struggles against Australia continued in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

The former skipper, one of England's key batsmen, made just 37 and 16 at the Adelaide Oval to take his run tally to only 62 in four innings.

Cook has failed to hit the heights of 2010-11, when he smashed 766 runs at an average of 127.66 in England's win Down Under, and has not hit a century against Australia in 33 innings since that series.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at his innings in the last four Ashes series.

2013-14 - 13, 50, 12, 8, 62, 0, 51, 22, 25, 34, 13, 65, 3, 1, 72, 0, 27, 51, 7, 7

In his next series against Australia since his exploits Down Under, Cook struck three-half centuries in England's 3-0 series win on home soil. But returning to the country of his greatest performances, the left-hander was only able to make three fifties as England were whitewashed. Cook failed to reach double figures in seven of 20 innings across both series.

2015 - 20, 12, 96, 11, 34, 7, 43, 22, 85

Cook went close to ending his century drought against Australia in 2015, making 96 and 85 at Lord's and The Oval respectively, during England's 3-2 victory. The 32-year-old made starts in most Tests but failed to kick on.

2017 - 2, 7, 37, 16

Cook was done by pace in Brisbane before falling to Nathan Lyon twice in Adelaide.

: : 0 centuries

: : 8 fifties

: : 915 runs in 33 innings at an average of 27.72

Source: PA

