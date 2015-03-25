Akila Dananjaya's six-wicket haul in vain as Sri Lanka lose to India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbroken 100-run stand to rescue a three-wicket win for India as Akila Dananjaya's six-wicket haul came in vain for Sri Lanka in a rain-affected encounter.

The Sri Lanka mystery spinner's burst - which included bowling Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul in a single over - saw India slip from a commanding 109 without loss to 131 for seven.

But the platform built by Rohit Sharma (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (49) did not go to waste as Dhoni (45no) and Bhuvneshwar (53no) led India to their 231 victory target with 16 balls to spare as they went 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The inclement weather in Pallekele meant India were set a slightly reduced target from 47 overs after Sri Lanka stumbled their way to 236 for eight from their allotment.

Milinda Siriwardana's run-a-ball 58 was the highlight for Sri Lanka as they were kept in check by India's bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four for 43.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.