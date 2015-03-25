Ajmal Shahzad given permission to leave Sussex

Ajmal Shahzad is set to leave Sussex.

The former England seamer has been given permission to move on to what would be his fourth county, having started his career with his native Yorkshire before playing for Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

Shahzad, 31, won 15 caps for England across all formats - including one Test - but none since the 2011 World Cup.

He joined Sussex two years ago but has not played a first-team match for them since mid-May against the touring South Africans.

He said: "I have loved my time at Sussex and I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for their support over the last few years, but I think it is clear that I and the club are going in different directions, and it suits both parties to part ways.

"I'm really excited about the next stage of my career, and it is my intention to be back playing cricket as soon as possible. I have a huge amount to offer a county and I know I will be a valuable asset to someone."

Source: PA

