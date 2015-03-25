 
Afghanistan to play India in first Test match

11 December 2017 09:54

Afghanistan's inaugural Test match will be against India.

It was announced in June that Afghanistan and Ireland would join the International Cricket Council's top table as full member nations, giving both countries Test status.

Ireland have already confirmed Pakistan as the opponents for their first foray into Test cricket next May while it was revealed on Monday that world number one ranked India would provide the competition for Afghanistan's historic match.

Rahul Johri, chief executive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, wrote on Twitter: "India to play inaugural test against Afghanistan. welcome them to five-day cricket."

A venue and a date have yet to be named but it has been reported it will take place sometime next year in India.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a video on the governing body's Twitter feed: " The general body felt that in view of the history of the two nations it should be India which must play the first Test match with Afghanistan."

Source: PA

