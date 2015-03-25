Adam Voges injured as Middlesex avoid follow-on against Somerset

Adam Voges retired hurt with a calf problem as Middlesex found themselves having to work hard to avoid the follow-on against Somerset during an attritional third day at Lord's.

The Specsavers County Championship defending champions eventually reached 311 for seven in reply to the visitors' 443 for nine declared.

Voges, the 37-year-old former Australia batsman, had to be helped from the field after sustaining damage to his right leg as he set off for a single off Jamie Overton which took him to 86.

Middlesex were 245 for five at the time, having lost Paul Stirling and John Simpson in quick succession either side of the second new ball, and Voges' departure suddenly left them in a vulnerable position - especially as Toby Roland-Jones then edged Tim Groenewald to Steven Davies behind the stumps to go for one at 248 for six.

But Ollie Rayner hit a robust 29 and joined Middlesex captain James Franklin in a stand of 42 which took them almost to the 294 they needed to avoid the follow-on.

Rayner was bowled by the fiery Overton two balls after a break for bad light but Franklin then struck left-arm spinner Jack Leach for two fours in an over to take his side past the follow-on target before bad light brought a further short delay.

When play finally ended, at 7.10pm and two overs early due to more poor light, Franklin had moved to 38 not out and secured a third batting bonus point for his side.

Voges and Stirling had put on 101 for the fourth wicket but it was Somerset, last year's runners-up, who enjoyed much the better of the day with a highly-disciplined bowling effort.

Morning session wicketsfor Groenewald, Lewis Gregory and Peter Trego initially reduced Middlesex from their overnight 42 without loss to 116 for three but Voges and Stirling, who was off the mark with a six slashed over cover off Josh Davey and later swung Gregory high over midwicket in his 77-ball 52, then counter-attacked with a mixture of watchful defence and powerful strokes.

Stirling edged the pacy and impressive Overton to keeper Davies and, armed with the second new ball, Davey almost immediately produced another beauty to have John Simpson caught behind.

Nick Compton and Stevie Eskinazi fell in the first hour before opener Nick Gubbins completed a determined 56, only to be out just before lunch when Trego moved one back into left-hander's pads to have him lbw.

Source: PA

