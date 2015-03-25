Aaron Thomason holds his nerve as Birmingham edge out Northamptonshire

Aaron Thomason held his nerve to defend 13 from the final over as Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire by two runs at Wantage Road to go top of the North Group of the NatWest T20 Blast.

The 20-year-old, playing just his 13th T20 match, was trusted with two of the final three overs of the game from the Wilson End when 27 were needed from 18 balls.

He conceded seven from the 18th and then Jeetan Patel presented the youngster with 13 to defend from the final six. Alex Wakely struck the second ball of the over for six down the ground but despite reducing the equation to four from two balls, Thomason held his nerve with a couple of excellent yorkers.

It was a chase that Northamptonshire were always well in touch with - and Wakely's 52 from 34 balls appeared to be steering them home - but they could never kill the game and missed the chance to move to the top of the group.

Adam Rossington and Richard Levi got their side off to a flyer with 51 from the first four overs.

Levi flicked Colin de Grandhomme over square-leg for the innings' first six and drove four more past cover point, but having smashed Thomason for a huge six into a mobile bar over midwicket, the bowler exacted his revenge with a decent yorker.

Patel then picked up Rossington, caught at deep midwicket for 43 from 30 balls, and Ben Duckett for nine in successive balls to get Birmingham back into the innings.

Wakely flicked two fours off Boyd Rankin and cut another to ease the tension and when he skipped down the pitch to flick the first ball of Patel's third over over midwicket for another boundary, the hosts were back in charge of the chase.

But De Grandhomme found a yorker to remove Rob Keogh for a run-a-ball 18 and Steven Crook holed out to mid-off second ball to leave 27 needed from 18 deliveries before Thomason and Patel secured victory.

Birmingham's 172 for nine was a stop-start effort where they lost wickets regularly.

Ed Pollock played a remarkable flick over deep square for the night's first six but, hurried by a Rory Kleinveldt back-of-a-length ball, was caught behind off a top edge.

Sam Hain slog-swept Richard Gleeson for six over long-leg but Ian Bell was notably scratchy, beaten outside off several times, and fell for 16 from 18 balls trying to reverse-sweep Keogh's second ball.

Adam Hose shimmed down the wicket to slap Nathan Buck for four and then struck a mighty six off Keogh. But when he clipped a low full-toss from Keogh to midwicket and Sam Hain was run out after a calamitous mix up with De Grandhomme, Birmingham had lose both set men.

De Grandhomme atoned for his part in the mix up by striking three fours and a six from a Ben Sanderson over but he picked out deep square-leg having made 37 from 15 balls.

Source: PA

