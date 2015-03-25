5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

England's Dawid Malan registered his maiden Test century on day one of the third Ashes Test at the WACA in Perth.

Having survived being dropped by Australia's Cameron Bancroft on 92, the Middlesex left-hander became his country's first centurion of the series and closed the day unbeaten on 110 off 174 balls.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you might not know about the 30-year-old.

1. Disneyland warm-up

Malan spent time in Disneyland Paris just ahead of the Ashes tour starting. A picture that appeared on his Twitter and Instagram pages in October showed him at the theme park, accompanied by his girlfriend Claire Mottram. There may have been some Mickey Mouse moments from his England colleagues off the field - but his performance on day one of the Third Test was not one of them.

2. English-born, South Africa-raised

Malan was born in London but moved to South Africa at an early age. His breakthrough in first-class cricket came in the Western Cape for Boland in 2006. Later that year, he earned a contract with Middlesex, the county where his father played club cricket. The Malans are a sporting family - his sister Line Malan plays hockey for South Africa.

3. Mixed fortunes in England debuts

In June, Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut, with his 44-ball 78 setting up a 19-run win over South Africa. He was added to the Test squad the following month, but his subsequent bow in that format did not go so well - he made one in his first innings against the South Africans and 10 in his second.

4. Improved form against West Indies

Having made only 35 in total across four innings in that series, Malan then enjoyed a major milestone in August as he posted his maiden Test half-century, 65 against West Indies as England won what was an inaugural day/night Test at Edgbaston.

5. Freddie's seal of approval

Malan rose to stardom in 2008 in a T20 quarter-final against Lancashire. When he arrived at the crease, Middlesex were 21 for four. When he left, they were 175 for six. The then 20-year-old struck 103 in just 54 balls and his side's total of 176 was enough to earn a 12-run victory. As he left the field, opponent Andrew Flintoff gave him a pat on the back and a handshake.

Source: PA

