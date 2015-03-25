5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Malan's 44-ball 78 set up a 19-run win that secured a 2-1 series win for England.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you might not know about the 29-year-old.

1. English-born, South Africa-raised

Malan was born in London but moved to South Africa at an early age. His breakthrough in first-class cricket came in the Western Cape for Boland in 2006. Later that year, he earned a contract with Middlesex, the county where his father played club cricket.

2. Sporting family

He is not the only international in his family. Sister Line Malan plays hockey for South Africa. She has been named in her country's squad for July's World League semi-finals in Johannesburg and will hope to feature in next year's Commonwealth Games.

3. He likes a debut

He scored 64 in the second innings of his maiden first-class game before hitting 132 not out on his County Championship bow for Middlesex in 2008. And by bludgeoning 78 for England on Sunday, he surpassed Paul Collingwood's highest score for an England T20 debutant. Collingwood scored 46 way in 2005 in England's first T20 match.

4. Freddie's seal of approval

Malan rose to stardom in 2008 in a T20 quarter-final against Lancashire. When he arrived at the crease, Middlesex were 21 for four. When he left, they were 175 for six. The then 20-year-old struck 103 in just 54 balls and his side's total of 176 was enough to earn a 12-run victory. As he left the field, opponent and England great Andrew Flintoff made sure to give him a pat on the back and a handshake.

5. Well-travelled

Malan has racked up the air miles lately. He featured in the Bangladesh Premier League at the end of last year before heading to the United Arab Emirates for the Pakistan Super League, which took place from February to March. He was one of the foreigners who decided to play in the Lahore final - the first PSL game to take place in Pakistan - and helped Peshawar Zalmi to glory. Since then, he has featured in the North v South series in the UAE and the champions game against the MCC in Abu Dhabi. Oh, and his Instagram page shows further trips to South Africa, Loch Lomond and Portugal within the last six months.

Source: PA

