5 things about Henry Blofeld...

BBC Radio's Test Match Special will be without one of its most colourful characters after September following the news commentator Henry Blofeld is to retire.

The 77-year-old has announced he will step away from his position on the show at the conclusion of the Lord's Test between England and West Indies.

Here we look at five things regarding a man who has been on the wireless for nearly half a century.

HIS FAMILY IS THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN THE INSPIRATION FOR A JAMES BOND VILLAIN

Blofeld 's dad, Thomas, went to school with Ian Fleming, and the James Bond author is, according to the cricket commentator, believed to have decided on calling his villain 'Ernst Stavro Blofeld' - the one who strokes the white cat - after seeing the entries of Thomas, Henry and his brother John in the membership list of private club Boodle's.

HE WAS THE THIRD VICTIM OF A HAT-TRICK ON HIS LORD'S DEBUT

Although Blofeld scored two centuries at Lord's during his teens - one in front of the watching Don Bradman - his first appearance at the Home of Cricket ended in ignominy. The talented Eton schoolboy, then 15, was dismissed for a golden duck in a contest against Harrow, the third victim in a hat-trick having charged down the pitch and lost his off stump.

HE SPENT FOUR WEEKS IN A COMA AFTER BEING HIT BY A BUS AT 17

In 1957, Blofeld, then captain of the Eton first XI, was hit by a bus in the village of Datchet when riding his bicycle to a nets session. Blofeld underwent numerous brain operations and needed various plastic surgery procedures, and in his own words: "I never played cricket as well again."

HE ALMOST PLAYED FOR ENGLAND IN 1964 AGAINST INDIA

Having moved into the media and persuaded The Guardian to let him cover the 1963-64 tour of India, a sickness bug and a spate of injuries meant England were struggling to field a team for the second Test in Bombay. Blofeld, at 24 and with one first-class appearance, said: "With insufferable arrogance and, I hope, a smile, I replied I would certainly play if needed." However, England's vice-captain Micky Stewart discharged himself from hospital on the morning of the game and Blofeld was stood down.

HE WAS READ THE LAST RITES IN 1999

In 1999 Blofeld underwent a heart bypass operation and "died eight times on the operating table" when one of his blocked arteries burst during surgery. In an interview on the BBC's Desert Island Discs, Blofeld said his brother-in-law read him the last rites and "almost drowned me" in oil.

Source: PA

