5 talking points as England prepare to face Australia in the Champions Trophy

England have already booked their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals before they face Australia at Edgbaston.

Here, Press Association Sport identifies some of the main talking points ahead of the match between the Ashes rivals in Birmingham.

ENGLAND ON A MISSION

This Champions Trophy is perhaps a dress rehearsal for a home World Cup in 2019, but Eoin Morgan's men are determined not to fluff their lines. With a semi-final place already in the bag after two Group A wins out of two, the prospect of eliminating Australia before the knockout stages will be enticing. England are not making the mistake of talking up that angle, another sign perhaps of their determination to get things right.

POOR OLD AUSTRALIA

Steve Smith's tourists could be forgiven for feeling a little under the pump. At odds with their own board over an impasse on player contracts - with a deadline looming at the end of this month - they have been beset by rain which has left them with two points from back-to-back no-results. England assistant coach Paul Farbrace even admitted a little sympathy for the old enemy, with another mixed forecast for Saturday - but he did obliquely observe as well that they may well have lost to New Zealand if the weather had not intervened.

ROY STAYING PUT

Jason Roy's miserable run of low scores continued in Tuesday's comfortable win against New Zealand in Cardiff. While they are winning, however, England are under no pressure to make hasty changes. There was perhaps the first perception of a waver from Morgan in his post-match press conference in Wales, but it has since been made abundantly clear that the hosts will stick with the out-of-form opener - for one more match at least.

PACE BATTERY

Australia have so far resisted picking all four of their quicks, leaving James Pattinson on the bench. But with the stakes raised, they may yet decide to go for broke. If they do it will be a test of any opposition's mettle as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins already leave little time for respite.

ADIL DO NICELY

Both teams have a leg-spin option, and Adil Rashid reacted admirably in Cardiff after being surplus to requirements in England's opening victory over Bangladesh. The 29-year-old finished with two for 47 - figures which in no way flattered him after bowling precious few poor deliveries, as has occasionally been the case in the past. He is a vastly-improved white-ball bowler.

