5 of Shahid Afridi's best performances for Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will return to Hampshire for a third spell after signing for this season's NatWest T20 Blast.

The 37-year-old, a big-hitting batsman and dangerous leg-spinner who had spells at the Ageas Bowl in 2011 and 2016, played 27 Tests, 398 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s during a glittering career for Pakistan.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five of his best international performances.

102 against Sri Lanka (ODI) in Nairobi, October 4, 1996

Aged 16 years and 217 days, Afridi shot to stardom by crashing the fastest one-day international century - from just 37 balls - in his first format innings. The right-hander justified the decision to elevate him to number three by smashing six fours and 11 sixes in his 102, helping Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs. The record was in place for more than 17 years until New Zealander Corey Anderson required just 36 deliveries to reach the milestone on New Year's Day in 2014.

141 against India (Test) in Chennai, January, 1999

Despite transforming into a limited-overs specialist for Pakistan, 18-year-old Afridi proved his Test credentials by following a five-wicket haul on his debut with a century in his second match. Opening the innings, Afridi displayed the type of concentration and patience that he often lacked in one-day cricket, batting for more than five hours for 141 from 191 deliveries to inspire Pakistan to a 12-run victory over rivals India.

102 against India (ODI) in Kanpur, April 15, 2005

Afridi continued his century-making against India by producing another sensational knock, this time taking 45 balls to reach an ODI hundred. He blasted 10 fours and nine sixes, hitting 102 of an opening stand of 131 with Salman Butt in 14.2 overs, to set the platform for a successful chase of 250 to beat India and seal a series comeback win with one game to spare.

54 not out against Sri Lanka (T20I) at Lord's, June 21, 2009

Having struck a half-century and taken two for 16 during a narrow win over South Africa in the 2009 World Twenty20 semi-finals, Afridi steered his side to glory in the final at Lord's. The leg-spinner was again economical with the ball, taking one wicket for just 20 runs in four overs, before guiding Pakistan home in their chase of 139 with 54 not out from 40 deliveries. The victory ended Afridi's wait for a major trophy with Pakistan after he played in the 1999 50-over World Cup final defeat to Australia and the inaugural World T20 showpiece loss against India in 2007.

76 and seven for 12 against West Indies (ODI) in Guyana, July 14, 2013

Afridi produced arguably his best all-round performance for Pakistan in Guyana in 2013. Not satisfied with a 55-ball 76 that propelled Pakistan to 224 for nine, the leg-spinner took the final seven wickets for just 12 runs in nine brilliant overs as the Windies were skittled for just 98.

Source: PA

