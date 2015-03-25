 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

09 September 2017 04:24

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Here, Press Association Sport reveals 12 things you may or may not know about the Lancastrian.

- Lancashire renamed Old Trafford's Pavilion End after him before England's Test against South Africa in August, leading to the PA announcer's unusual call of "bowling from the James Anderson End, James Anderson".

- His stand of 198 with Joe Root against India at Trent Bridge in 2014 is the highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership in Test history. Anderson's 81 that day remains his career best.

- Secured a place on the famous Lord's honours board on Test debut, taking five for 73 against Zimbabwe.

- Has gone on to take five wickets in an innings on 23 occasions, behind only Sir Ian Botham and Sydney Barnes among Englishman.

- Became the first cricketer to pose for the cover of the Gay Times in 2010.

- Went 57 innings before registering his first duck, an England record.

- Honoured as one of Wisden's five 'Cricketers of the year' in 2009.

- Aside from England, he has taken most wickets in Australia - with 43 in 13 matches Down Under.

- His most prolific series was India's tour of England in 2014, taking 25 wickets at 20.60.

- Has never played away Tests in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Zimbabwe.

- Was England's 12th man for the deciding Test of the famous 2005 Ashes series.

- He has leant his name to a menswear collection by designers Chess London, saying "for my first clothing collection, they were the natural choice".

Source: PA

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's