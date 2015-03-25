 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Yafai defends title with unanimous win over Ishida

29 October 2017 08:54

Kal Yafai successfully defended his WBA super-flyweight title for the second time by outpointing Sho Ishida to move into contention to fight some of the division's biggest names.

The 28-year-old, fortunate to be fighting in an era in which there is an unusually high level of interest in those at 8st 3lbs, again demonstrated his potential at world level by easing to a unanimous decision victory.

Japan's Ishida, 25 and previously undefeated, consistently fought without the belief required to defeat the ambitious champion, succumbing by scores of 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112 via the three judges.

Despite his superior range, he was outworked by Yafai - targeting both the head and body - from almost the opening bell, and took until the sixth to land a punch of note when he threw a strong right hand.

Yafai responded with three fine shots at the start of the seventh, and in the eighth landed the fight's biggest punch when a powerful left sent the challenger back onto the ropes.

His constant and unanswered aggression ensured he continued to remain in control, and that only in the 12th round there was a need to resist anything beyond single shots from the unambitious Ishida, who rallied far too late.

Among his reputable divisional rivals, it is to be hoped Yafai can secure a unification fight against the highly-rated WBO champion Naoya Inoue, also of Japan, or Nicaragua's once-great Roman Gonzalez.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as