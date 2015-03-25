Wladimir Klitschko's career in numbers

Wladimir Klitschko has announced his immediate retirement from boxing.

Here, Press Association Sport explores the numbers behind the career one of the world's finest ever heavyweights.

69 - The number of fights Klitschko had during his 21-year professional career.

64 - The number of victories he achieved throughout the course of those 69 fights.

53 - The number of those victories that came via knockout.

5 - Professional defeats, by Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Lamon Brewster, Corrie Sanders and Ross Puritty. Fury was the only of those five to outpoint the Ukrainian.

369 - Rounds boxed.

198 - Klitschko's height, in centimetres, or 6ft 6ins.

206 - Klitschko's reach, in centimetres.

90,000 - The number present at Wembley Stadium on April 29, and a post-war boxing record in the UK, for the fight with Joshua.

23,333,330 - The reported winning purse bid, in US dollars, for Klitschko's 2013 defeat of Russia's Alexander Povetkin.

41 - The age at which Klitschko announced his retirement.

2 - The heavyweight twice reigned as world champion.

11 - He also went 11 years without defeat, between that by Brewster in 2004 and that in 2015 by Fury.

29 - The number of world heavyweight title fights in which he was involved.

1 - Olympic gold medal won, at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He later sold his medal for one million US dollars, donating the proceeds to his charity, the Klitschko Foundation.

Source: PA

