 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Wladimir Klitschko's career in numbers

03 August 2017 11:23

Wladimir Klitschko has announced his immediate retirement from boxing.

Here, Press Association Sport explores the numbers behind the career one of the world's finest ever heavyweights.

69 - The number of fights Klitschko had during his 21-year professional career.

64 - The number of victories he achieved throughout the course of those 69 fights.

53 - The number of those victories that came via knockout.

5 - Professional defeats, by Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Lamon Brewster, Corrie Sanders and Ross Puritty. Fury was the only of those five to outpoint the Ukrainian.

369 - Rounds boxed.

198 - Klitschko's height, in centimetres, or 6ft 6ins.

206 - Klitschko's reach, in centimetres.

90,000 - The number present at Wembley Stadium on April 29, and a post-war boxing record in the UK, for the fight with Joshua.

23,333,330 - The reported winning purse bid, in US dollars, for Klitschko's 2013 defeat of Russia's Alexander Povetkin.

41 - The age at which Klitschko announced his retirement.

2 - The heavyweight twice reigned as world champion.

11 - He also went 11 years without defeat, between that by Brewster in 2004 and that in 2015 by Fury.

29 - The number of world heavyweight title fights in which he was involved.

1 - Olympic gold medal won, at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He later sold his medal for one million US dollars, donating the proceeds to his charity, the Klitschko Foundation.

Source: PA

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's