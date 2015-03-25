 
Tyson Fury announces he will not apply for a new boxing licence

05 October 2017 01:24

Tyson Fury appears to have announced his retirement again after revealing he will not apply for a new boxing licence.

Fury has not fought for nearly two years since ending Wladimir Klitschko's world heavyweight title reign in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Having twice postponed rematches with Klitschko last year, the 29-year-old lost his boxing licence last October when he admitted he was using cocaine and struggling with depression.

Fury had hoped to return to the ring earlier this year but that plan was scuppered when his National Anti-Doping Panel hearing was adjourned in May.

Not for the first time, the British boxer now seems to have announced he is quitting by claiming on Twitter that he will not apply to the British Boxing Board of Control for a licence.

He wrote: " After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense. After they way they have handled stuff. No thanks."

Fury was at ringside last month when his cousin Hughie Fury came up short in his bid to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.

Source: PA

