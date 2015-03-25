Twelve British boxers qualify for World Championships

Twelve British boxers have qualified for the World Championships in Hamburg at the end of August.

The boxers - nine representing England and three from Scotland - booked their respective places by reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championships in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

They include Birtley trio Pat and Luke McCormack and Calum French, who will become the first trio from the same club to represent their nation at the event.

Ten of the boxers are members of the elite GB squad while two, Aqeel Ahmed and Sean Lazzerini, are competing in Kharkiv under the auspices of Boxing Scotland.

GB performance director Rob McCracken said: "T o qualify 10 boxers from the GB Boxing squad for the world championships is an excellent achievement."

All 12 of the remaining British boxers were due to compete in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, with medals guaranteed for all the winners.

In addition to the McCormack twins and French, the qualified boxers for England are Galal Yafai, Niall Farrell, Peter McGrail, Thomas Whittaker Hart, Cheavon Clarke and Frazer Clarke.

Lee McGregor will join team-mates Ahmed and Lazzerini in the Scotland team at the event.

Source: PA

