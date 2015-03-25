 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Twelve British boxers qualify for World Championships

21 June 2017 11:09

Twelve British boxers have qualified for the World Championships in Hamburg at the end of August.

The boxers - nine representing England and three from Scotland - booked their respective places by reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championships in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

They include Birtley trio Pat and Luke McCormack and Calum French, who will become the first trio from the same club to represent their nation at the event.

Ten of the boxers are members of the elite GB squad while two, Aqeel Ahmed and Sean Lazzerini, are competing in Kharkiv under the auspices of Boxing Scotland.

GB performance director Rob McCracken said: "T o qualify 10 boxers from the GB Boxing squad for the world championships is an excellent achievement."

All 12 of the remaining British boxers were due to compete in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, with medals guaranteed for all the winners.

In addition to the McCormack twins and French, the qualified boxers for England are Galal Yafai, Niall Farrell, Peter McGrail, Thomas Whittaker Hart, Cheavon Clarke and Frazer Clarke.

Lee McGregor will join team-mates Ahmed and Lazzerini in the Scotland team at the event.

Source: PA

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.